Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 6:01 pm

Jimmy Fallon Spoofs 'Riverdale' With 'Charlie Brown' Characters

Jimmy Fallon dresses as a teenage Charlie Brown in his latest spoof – Peanuts!

The talk show host took the characters from the classic animated movies and shows and inserted them into the world of Riverdale.

Cast members KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes all made a group appearance in character at the end of the clip.

“What are they doing?” Lili asks. Madelaine retorts, “is that like dancing?”

“This is very weird,” Camila adds, before KJ chimes in, “it’s crazy, so crazy. I actually just wrote a song about it. You guys wanna hear it?”

“NO!” everyone else responds. Check it out below!


Peanuts (Riverdale Parody)
