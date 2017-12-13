Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 8:24 am

John Stamos' Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

John Stamos' Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

John Stamos is going to be a dad!

The 54-year-old actor has announced that his fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

On why the couple decided to have a child, he said she asked him, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’” Caitlin then responded, “Because you’re old.”

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” John told People. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’“

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time. I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff,” John added.
Photos: Getty
