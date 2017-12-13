Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 5:52 pm

Justin Bieber Praises Jim Carrey After Taking Acting Lessons

Justin Bieber Praises Jim Carrey After Taking Acting Lessons

It looks like Justin Bieber is working on his acting chops for a new project!

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer was spotted taking lessons on Wednesday (December 13) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

The words “Good Night JB!” were visible on a stack of papers in his hands.

That same day, Justin took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Jim Carrey‘s new documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond.

“I respect Jim so much for giving the world an inside look at what he feels, what truly inspires him, and what he he is alive for,” Justin captioned the photo below. “Fellow Canadian thank you for teaching me so much!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

