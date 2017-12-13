Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Rock Crop Tops While Shopping

Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner were shopping buddies in Beverly Hills, Calif., today!

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were spotted browsing some items on Wednesday (December 13).

The models also stopped in Nate’n Al Delicatessen for a bite to eat.

They both showed off their toned torsos in crop tops – Kaia in black and Kendall in white.

Kendall also sported black pants with a thin white belt and white sneakers, completing her look with a dark pair of shades and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Kaia wore blue jeans, high-top Converse sneakers, a white hat, silver hoop earrings, and silver-rimmed sunglasses.

The duo has walked in tons of fashion shows together – see pics of them on the runway during Milan Fashion Week.