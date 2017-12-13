Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 6:37 pm

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Rock Crop Tops While Shopping

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Rock Crop Tops While Shopping

Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner were shopping buddies in Beverly Hills, Calif., today!

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were spotted browsing some items on Wednesday (December 13).

The models also stopped in Nate’n Al Delicatessen for a bite to eat.

They both showed off their toned torsos in crop tops – Kaia in black and Kendall in white.

Kendall also sported black pants with a thin white belt and white sneakers, completing her look with a dark pair of shades and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Kaia wore blue jeans, high-top Converse sneakers, a white hat, silver hoop earrings, and silver-rimmed sunglasses.

The duo has walked in tons of fashion shows together – see pics of them on the runway during Milan Fashion Week.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner and kaia gerber rock crop tops while shopping 01
kendall jenner and kaia gerber rock crop tops while shopping 02
kendall jenner and kaia gerber rock crop tops while shopping 03
kendall jenner and kaia gerber rock crop tops while shopping 04
kendall jenner and kaia gerber rock crop tops while shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr