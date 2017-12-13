Top Stories
Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

James Franco &amp; His Girlfriend Share a Kiss &amp; Ice Cream!

James Franco & His Girlfriend Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 1:29 am

Kevin Hart Discusses His Tough Year After Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart Discusses His Tough Year After Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart hasn’t had an easy year and he’ll be the first to acknowledge it.

The 38-year-old actor opened up about his “touch year” while on the red carpet at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere this week. He was asked by Extra what he wants from Santa this year.

“Have I been naughty or nice? That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me,” Kevin replied.

“I had some bumps in the road,” he added. “But the good thing is you take great steps backwards to take great steps forward. So now, I’ve recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better. Just to know I’m good guy.”

Someone allegedly tried to extort Kevin with a video of him and another woman in a hotel room.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kevin Hart

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr