Kevin Hart Discusses His Tough Year After Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart hasn’t had an easy year and he’ll be the first to acknowledge it.

The 38-year-old actor opened up about his “touch year” while on the red carpet at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere this week. He was asked by Extra what he wants from Santa this year.

“Have I been naughty or nice? That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me,” Kevin replied.

“I had some bumps in the road,” he added. “But the good thing is you take great steps backwards to take great steps forward. So now, I’ve recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better. Just to know I’m good guy.”

Someone allegedly tried to extort Kevin with a video of him and another woman in a hotel room.