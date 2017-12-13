Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 5:16 pm

Kim Kardashian Is a Glittering Goddess for KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Campaign - See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics!

Kim Kardashian is a glittery beauty in the new behind-the-scenes images from her KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Collection!

Kim posted the photos on her app on Wednesday (December 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

The collection includes five lip glosses and five loose powders.

The campaign was shot by Marcelo Cantu, with glam by Ariel Tejada and hair by Chris Appleton. Kim also posted some fun tips for using her new collection.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign shoot below!

And for more from Kim‘s new collection, visit KimKardashianWest.com.
KKW BTS Ultralight Beams 1
KKW BTS Ultralight Beams 2
KKW BTS Ultralight Beams 3

Photos: Kim Kardashian West
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

