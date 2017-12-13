Kirsten Dunst Steps Out for the First Time Amid Pregnancy Reports!

Kirsten Dunst looks pretty in a floral dress while stepping out amid reports of her first pregnancy!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted for the first time since the story broke on Wednesday (December 13) in Los Angeles.

According to the report published on Wednesday (December 13), Kirsten is pregnant with her first child with Jesse Plemons

Jesse and Kirsten are also apparently set to wed in Austin, Texas in the spring.

The pair were first linked back in 2016 when they were co-stars on the FX series Fargo.