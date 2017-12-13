Kristin Chenoweth Is Developing a 'Death Becomes Her' Musical!

Kristin Chenoweth will be starring in a stage version of the 1992 movie Death Becomes Her!

The musical version of the movie currently has no creative team, but Universal Theatrical Group has announced plans to develop the show with Kristin playing Madeline Ashton, the role made famous by Meryl Streep.

Kristin was last on Broadway in the 2015 revival of On the Twentieth Century and in the short run of her concert, My Love Letter to Broadway, last year. She worked with Universal on the smash hit musical Wicked.

“These are the moments that make life worth living! I’m so excited to announce Death Becomes Her! It’s so cool to be included every step of the way. #ButWhoWillPlayHelen,” Kristin wrote on Facebook.

No timeline has been announced, but musicals can take years to develop so don’t expect this to be on Broadway anytime soon!