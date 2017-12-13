Leaving Netflix in January 2018 - Full List Revealed!
Oh no – there’s so many fan favorite titles being removed from Netflix beginning on January 1, 2018.
Every season of Lost will be removed from the streaming service, as well as several seasons of Law & Order: SVU.
A bunch of movies that fans love will also be removed including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Forrest Gump, Chicago, Mean Girls, both Miss Congeniality movies, and so many more.
The holiday season might be a great time to binge-watch some of these titles being removed!
Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in January…
Leaving Jan. 1
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
License to Drive
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
Leaving Jan. 3
VHS
Leaving Jan. 4
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Jan. 5
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
Leaving Jan. 15
Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Jan. 30
Futurama: Seasons 7-10