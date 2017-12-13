Margot Robbie Gets Emotional When Learning About SAG Award Nomination - Watch Now!

Margot Robbie is all smiles for a special screening and Q&A of her new movie I, Tonya on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) at the Rainbow Room Gallery in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress looked pretty in a light blue dress and furry pink strappy heels as she was joined at the event by her co-star Paul Walter Hauser and the film’s writer/producer Steven Rogers.

Earlier that day during an interview on ABC News’ Popcorn With Peter Travers, Margot was totally surprised when she learned about her SAG Award nomination on air!

Watch her reaction below!

FYI: Margot is wearing Aquazzura heels.

