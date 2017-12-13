Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 1:49 am

Mario Lopez & Luke Bryan Play 'You Bet Your Wife' on 'Ellen'

Mario Lopez & Luke Bryan Play 'You Bet Your Wife' on 'Ellen'

Mario Lopez and Luke Bryan hang from the ceiling while playing a game of “You Bet Your Wife” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (December 13).

This was the first celeb edition of the popular game that Ellen often plays with audience members and will be featured on her upcoming NBC game show, Ellen’s Game of Games.

Mario‘s wife Courtney and Ellen (who played the role of Luke‘s wife) had to bet how many answers the guys could give for each of the categories listed. If the husband couldn’t name enough answers, he would be dropped down to the ground.

Watch below and tune in for the game show’s special preview on December 18!


First Celebrity Edition of Ellen’s Game ‘You Bet Your Wife’!
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
