Matt Damon Talks About Running into Ryan Seacrest with the Hemsworth Brothers

Matt Damon sits down for an interview on Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Tuesday morning (December 12) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor opened up about the time he was driving in a car with Chris and Liam Hemsworth and ran into Ryan walking his dog down the street. At the same moment, a van of tourists showed up!

“We go, ‘Chris, roll down the window, there’s Ryan over there,’” Matt said. “So Chris rolls down the window, goes, ‘How ya doing everyone? Chris Hemsworth, nice to see you.’ The [people in the] van totally flip out, and he [points to Seacrest and] goes, ‘Ryan Seacrest, everyone, walking his dog!’”

Matt then said that they were driving next to the van and every time they got to a traffic light, he, Chris, and Liam would switch places to surprise the fans in the van!



Matt Damon and the Hemsworth Brothers Run into Ryan