Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

James Franco & His Girlfriend Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 8:50 am

Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans Confirmed By Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace has released a statement confirming Meghan Markle‘s plans for Christmas Day – she will of course be spending the holiday with her fiance Prince Harry and the royal family!

“You can expect to see The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” the Palace said in a statement (via The Telegraph).

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate will also be in attendance at the celebrations. If you don’t know, Sandringham House is a country house near Sandringham, Norfolk, England, and it is a private residence of the Queen.

The royals will attend a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, and later enjoy a Christmas lunch.
