Model Edie Campbell Covers Allure's Eye Guide for January!

Edie Campbell is on the cover of Allure‘s new January 2018 issue, which is an “Eye Guide” providing 100 best eye-makeup tips.

Here is what the 27-year-old English model had to share with the mag:

On recently speaking out about abuse in the modeling industry: “The conversation needed to open up beyond just Terry Richardson [the photographer accused of sexual harassment and exploitation]. I hope that it brings about a change. Fashion needs to be more open about the darker ways in which we operate.”

On visits with Granny: “My granny had this old-school dressing table with powder puffs and used to do me up in makeup. My mom would pick me up and be horrified: ‘You’ve turned my child into a pageant queen!’ Later, when I was a teenager, I used to do big, grungy, dark eyes, like I’d been punched in the face.”

On how smoky eyes beat dark lips: “I don’t like wearing lipstick on a night out. It smudges and you can’t kiss anyone. It’s a recipe for ‘home by 9 p.m.’”

On the impact of social media on modeling: “It has changed modeling in a really positive way. It enables you to direct the way in which you’re perceived by the public, and it gives you a certain agency over your character. It’s simultaneously incredibly superficial and a more truthful representation of the person. You have to use it in a positive way rather than it just being a kind of nothingness.”

