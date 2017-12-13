Top Stories
Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

James Franco &amp; His Girlfriend Share a Kiss &amp; Ice Cream!

James Franco & His Girlfriend Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 1:08 am

Model Edie Campbell Covers Allure's Eye Guide for January!

Model Edie Campbell Covers Allure's Eye Guide for January!

Edie Campbell is on the cover of Allure‘s new January 2018 issue, which is an “Eye Guide” providing 100 best eye-makeup tips.

Here is what the 27-year-old English model had to share with the mag:

On recently speaking out about abuse in the modeling industry: “The conversation needed to open up beyond just Terry Richardson [the photographer accused of sexual harassment and exploitation]. I hope that it brings about a change. Fashion needs to be more open about the darker ways in which we operate.”

On visits with Granny: “My granny had this old-school dressing table with powder puffs and used to do me up in makeup. My mom would pick me up and be horrified: ‘You’ve turned my child into a pageant queen!’ Later, when I was a teenager, I used to do big, grungy, dark eyes, like I’d been punched in the face.”

On how smoky eyes beat dark lips: “I don’t like wearing lipstick on a night out. It smudges and you can’t kiss anyone. It’s a recipe for ‘home by 9 p.m.’”

On the impact of social media on modeling: “It has changed modeling in a really positive way. It enables you to direct the way in which you’re perceived by the public, and it gives you a certain agency over your character. It’s simultaneously incredibly superficial and a more truthful representation of the person. You have to use it in a positive way rather than it just being a kind of nothingness.”

For more from Edie, visit Allure.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
model edie campbell covers allures eye guide for january 01
model edie campbell covers allures eye guide for january 02
model edie campbell covers allures eye guide for january 03
model edie campbell covers allures eye guide for january 04
model edie campbell covers allures eye guide for january 05
model edie campbell covers allures eye guide for january 06
model edie campbell covers allures eye guide for january 07

Photos: Daniel Jackson for Allure
Posted to: Edie Campbell, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr