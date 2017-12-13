'Mr Robot' Renewed for Season Four!

Mr Robot is getting a fourth season at USA!

Ahead of tonight’s Mr Robot season three finale, the network has announced the show will return for another season. No other details, such as when the new season will air, has been released.

The official Mr Robot account sent out a tweet, “We have plenty more battles to fight. #MrRobot has been renewed for season_4.0.”

Rami Malek and Christian Slater star in the hot series from the USA Network. In fact, Christian was just honored with a Golden Globe nomination for his work on the series! Congrats!