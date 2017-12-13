New on Netflix in January 2018 - Full List Revealed!

Netflix just announced all the new movies and television shows being added to the streaming service beginning on January 1, 2018.

Lots of fan favorite titles will be added throughout the month – the perfect way to kick off the new year!

Lots of vintage Batman films will be added, along with a slew of Bring It On and Lethal Weapon movies. The entire Godfather series is also coming, as well as hits like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Love Actually, Caddyshack, and more.

Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.

20 Days of Night

Ages of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eastsiders: Season 3

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Italian Job

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Licence to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

The Lovely Bones

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

The Shawshank Redemption

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

Training Day

The Truman Show

Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelieveable

Troy

The Vault

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Jan. 5

Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

Rotten

Jan. 6

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand-up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In the Deep

Jan. 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 26

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Dirty Money

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Llama Llama: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

Jan. 31

Cars 3