Nick Jonas' 'Home' Music Video Promotes 'Love & Acceptance' - Watch Now!

Nick Jonas has dropped his music video for “Home,” and it sends a beautiful message.

The 25-year-old singer released the video for the soundtrack of the upcoming animated movie Ferdinand on Wednesday (December 13).

The day before, Nick found out he was nominated for his first-ever Golden Globe for his co-writing role on the song.

The video features clips from the movie as well as Nick playing his acoustic guitar inside an empty arena before a crowd of people joins him and dances around him.

“You guys know how special #HOME is to me & I‘m so happy to finally get to share the video!” Nick shared on Instagram. “We wanted to create a video showing people of all different walks of life connecting and coming together. Love and acceptance are two of the best things we can give each other. Hope you like it.‬”

Watch below!



Nick Jonas – Home