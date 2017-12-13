Nick Jonas Surprises Fans with Performance of His Golden Globe Nominated Song!

Nick Jonas hit the stage for a surprise performance on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) at the Chase Pay Village at the Oculus shopping center in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer performed tons of his hits including his new song “Home” from the new movie Ferdinand.

Earlier this week, Nick found out he was nominated for his first-ever Golden Globe for his co-writing role on the song.

The day before, Nick looked handsome in an olive-colored bomber while promoting his new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

