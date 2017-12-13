Top Stories
Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

James Franco &amp; His Girlfriend Share a Kiss &amp; Ice Cream!

James Franco & His Girlfriend Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 12:45 am

Noah Galvin Explains Trying to Make 'Evan Hansen' His Own

Noah Galvin Explains Trying to Make 'Evan Hansen' His Own

Noah Galvin is currently starring on Broadway in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen and he has opened up about trying to make the role his own after taking over for Tony winner Ben Platt.

The 23-year-old actor stopped by the Build Series with the show’s writer Steven Levenson on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.

“There’s a large part of me that wanted to put my stamp on this role and make it my own, but upon receiving my script and picking apart all of the dialogue I realized that so much of this character lives in Steven’s very, very rich text. There wasn’t much work that I really had to do because it was all there. Like, the self-editing, the repetition in his speech and all that,” Noah said.


How Noah Galvin Makes Evan Hansen His Own
Just Jared on Facebook
noah galvin build series 01
noah galvin build series 02
noah galvin build series 03
noah galvin build series 04
noah galvin build series 05
noah galvin build series 06
noah galvin build series 07
noah galvin build series 08
noah galvin build series 09
noah galvin build series 10
noah galvin build series 11
noah galvin build series 12
noah galvin build series 13
noah galvin build series 14
noah galvin build series 15

Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series
Posted to: dear evan hansen, Noah Galvin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr