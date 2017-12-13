Noah Galvin Explains Trying to Make 'Evan Hansen' His Own

Noah Galvin is currently starring on Broadway in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen and he has opened up about trying to make the role his own after taking over for Tony winner Ben Platt.

The 23-year-old actor stopped by the Build Series with the show’s writer Steven Levenson on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.

“There’s a large part of me that wanted to put my stamp on this role and make it my own, but upon receiving my script and picking apart all of the dialogue I realized that so much of this character lives in Steven’s very, very rich text. There wasn’t much work that I really had to do because it was all there. Like, the self-editing, the repetition in his speech and all that,” Noah said.



How Noah Galvin Makes Evan Hansen His Own