Wed, 13 December 2017 at 2:01 pm

Olivia Munn & Niecy Nash Team Up To Announce SAG Awards 2018 Nominations!

Olivia Munn is picture perfect while striking a pose at the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations Announcement held at SilverScreen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday (December 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress star along with Niecy Nash, SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell, SAG Awards Committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin and SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris gathered bright and early to announce this year’s nominees.

It was just announced that the 2018 SAG Awards will have only women presenting awards on stage during the show.

Kristen Bell will host the ceremony live on January 21, and the event will air on both TNT and TBS.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Rosetta Getty ensemble with GLAAD pin, earrings by Jamie Wolf, and rings by Sara Weinstock and EFFY Jewelry.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 SAG Awards, Niecy Nash, Olivia Munn

