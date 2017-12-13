Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 11:07 am

Omarosa Resigns From White House Position

Omarosa Resigns From White House Position

Omarosa is leaving her position in Donald Trump‘s White House.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Omarosa acted as the assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison focusing on issues such as community outreach.

Omarosa is a former contestant on Donald Trump‘s reality show, The Apprentice.
