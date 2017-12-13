Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Oprah Winfrey to Receive Cecil B. de Mille Award at Golden Globes 2018!

Oprah Winfrey is accepting a major award during the 2018 Golden Globes!

The celebrated talk show host, actress, producer and philanthropist will be honored with the Cecil B. de Mille Award at the ceremony on January 7, 2018, as announced by 2012 recipient Morgan Freeman during the Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special that aired on Wednesday night (December 13) on NBC.

The Cecil B. de Mille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Previous recipients include Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand and Denzel Washington.

Congratulations, Oprah! Watch the announcement below.
Credit: Ruven Afanador; Photos: Harpo Inc.
