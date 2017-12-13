Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 5:00 am

Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Head to a Doctor's Appointment

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary make their way back to the car after a morning doctor’s appointment on Monday (December 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 40-year-old entertainer kept things casual in an all black outfit and sunglasses while his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend dressed her cute baby bump in a yellow maxi-dress.

Last month, April revealed that she and Robin are expecting a daughter!

While celebrating her birthday last week, April took to Instagram to share a super cute photo – and hilarious caption! – with Robin.

I got you for at least another 18 years 😉

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

robin thicke pregnant girlfriend april love geary head to a doctors appointment 01
robin thicke pregnant girlfriend april love geary head to a doctors appointment 02
robin thicke pregnant girlfriend april love geary head to a doctors appointment 03
robin thicke pregnant girlfriend april love geary head to a doctors appointment 04
robin thicke pregnant girlfriend april love geary head to a doctors appointment 05

