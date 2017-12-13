Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Head to a Doctor's Appointment

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary make their way back to the car after a morning doctor’s appointment on Monday (December 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 40-year-old entertainer kept things casual in an all black outfit and sunglasses while his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend dressed her cute baby bump in a yellow maxi-dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

Last month, April revealed that she and Robin are expecting a daughter!

While celebrating her birthday last week, April took to Instagram to share a super cute photo – and hilarious caption! – with Robin.