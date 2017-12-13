Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 7:47 pm

Russell Simmons Accused of Rape by Three Women

Russell Simmons Accused of Rape by Three Women

Three women have stepped forward in a new report by The New York Times claiming that they were raped by Russell Simmons.

In the report, singer Tina Baker alleges that the 60-year-old music mogul raped her while operating as her manager during the early ’90s. Music journalist Toni Sallie alleges that he raped her in 1988, while former Def Jam employee Drew Dixon claims she was raped by the music mogul in 1995.

While Russell already stepped down following an initial allegation of sexual assault made by writer Jenny Lumet, he has denied these latest allegations in a statement issued to Variety.

“I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual,” he said.

“What I will not accept is responsibility for what I have not done. I have conducted my life with a message of peace and love. Although I have been candid about how I have lived in books and interviews detailing my flaws, I will relentlessly fight against any untruthful character assassination that paints me as a man of violence.”

Read Russell‘s full statement at Variety.com.
Photos: Getty Images
