Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 8:55 pm

Ryan Gosling Wears a Bath Robe While Filming Neil Armstrong Biopic 'First Man'!

Ryan Gosling Wears a Bath Robe While Filming Neil Armstrong Biopic 'First Man'!

Ryan Gosling is hard at work on the set of his new movie, First Man!

The 37-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes on Wednesday (December 13) on the set in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Gosling

Ryan was seen surveying the damage on a home while playing the role of Neil Armstrong in the upcoming movie, which is due out in 2018.

First Man is a look at the life of the astronaut and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

It was a bitter 28 degrees in Atlanta during the morning shoot, even though this scene is set during the summer. Ryan was spotted carrying a hot water bottle to keep warm during the shoot.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling first man 01
ryan gosling first man 02
ryan gosling first man 03
ryan gosling first man 04
ryan gosling first man 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr