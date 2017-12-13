Ryan Gosling Wears a Bath Robe While Filming Neil Armstrong Biopic 'First Man'!

Ryan Gosling is hard at work on the set of his new movie, First Man!

The 37-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes on Wednesday (December 13) on the set in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Gosling

Ryan was seen surveying the damage on a home while playing the role of Neil Armstrong in the upcoming movie, which is due out in 2018.

First Man is a look at the life of the astronaut and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

It was a bitter 28 degrees in Atlanta during the morning shoot, even though this scene is set during the summer. Ryan was spotted carrying a hot water bottle to keep warm during the shoot.