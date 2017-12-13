Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 1:26 pm

SAG Awards 2018 Will Have Solely Female Presenters

The 2018 SAG Awards will have only women presenting awards on stage during the show.

The news comes just hours after the Screen Actors Guild nominations were announced.

“An awards show is not as serious as the conversation deserves to be,” Kristen Bell, the show’s host this year, told the New York Times. “And this night will celebrate women more than any other SAG Awards has, and possibly more than any other awards show has.”

“I feel pretty strongly about the women’s movement,” executive producer of the show, Kathy Connell said. “Women stepped forward in such a huge way in this last year…I want to salute women who are coming forward to speak at a very difficult time about very difficult subjects at great risk to themselves.”

The show will air live on January 21.
Photos: Getty
