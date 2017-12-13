Salma Hayek Painfully Details What Happened Between Her & Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek is bravely coming forward with her story about what allegedly happened between her and Harvey Weinstein over many years of their professional relationship.

“When so many women came forward to describe what Harvey had done to them, I had to confront my cowardice and humbly accept that my story, as important as it was to me, was nothing but a drop in an ocean of sorrow and confusion. I felt that by now nobody would care about my pain — maybe this was an effect of the many times I was told, especially by Harvey, that I was nobody,” Salma wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times.

She wrote about the start of her career when she and him made the 2002 Oscar-winning film Frida: “I was so excited to work with him and that company. In my naïveté, I thought my dream had come true. He had validated the last 14 years of my life. He had taken a chance on me — a nobody. He had said yes.”

Then, she wrote about how she eventually had to say no to so many of Harvey‘s advances.

“Little did I know it would become my turn to say no. No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no,” she wrote.

Read the entirety of her piece at the NYT‘s website.