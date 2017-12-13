Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 5:55 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Helps Customers Try on Shoes at Her NYC Pop-Up Shop!

Sarah Jessica Parker Helps Customers Try on Shoes at Her NYC Pop-Up Shop!

Sarah Jessica Parker has no problem getting on the floor to help out a customer!

The Sex & The City actress was spotted helping customers try on shoes on Wednesday (December 13) at her SJP pop-up shop in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

While Sarah was at the midtown pop-up, she got on the floor to make sure the fit was just right for one customer.

A few days before, Sarah stopped by the Hearst 100 luncheon at Michael’s Restaurant in New York City.
sarah jessica parker shoes 01
sarah jessica parker shoes 02
sarah jessica parker shoes 03
sarah jessica parker shoes 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Sarah Jessica Parker

