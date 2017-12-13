Sarah Jessica Parker Helps Customers Try on Shoes at Her NYC Pop-Up Shop!

Sarah Jessica Parker has no problem getting on the floor to help out a customer!

The Sex & The City actress was spotted helping customers try on shoes on Wednesday (December 13) at her SJP pop-up shop in New York City.

While Sarah was at the midtown pop-up, she got on the floor to make sure the fit was just right for one customer.

A few days before, Sarah stopped by the Hearst 100 luncheon at Michael’s Restaurant in New York City.