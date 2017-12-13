Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Afternoon Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stay close to each other as they step out for the day on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old TV personality and his 19-year-old model girlfriend rocked similar outfits of jeans with black shirts as they enjoyed their afternoon date.

Scott and Sofia were first spotted grabbing lunch before they did a little Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive.

Over the weekend, the couple were spotted showing off some major PDA at an event in Miami!

