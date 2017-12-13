Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 11:15 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Afternoon Date

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Afternoon Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stay close to each other as they step out for the day on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old TV personality and his 19-year-old model girlfriend rocked similar outfits of jeans with black shirts as they enjoyed their afternoon date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Scott and Sofia were first spotted grabbing lunch before they did a little Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive.

Over the weekend, the couple were spotted showing off some major PDA at an event in Miami!

10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out in Beverly Hills…
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 01
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 02
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 03
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 04
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 05
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 06
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 07
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 08
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 09
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 10
scott disick sofia richie step out for afternoon date 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr