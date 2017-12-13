Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 4:46 pm

Selena Gomez Posts Touching Video & Message for Taylor Swift's 28th Birthday

Selena Gomez just shared the sweetest video tribute for her longtime BFF Taylor Swift‘s 28th birthday!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer took to Instagram to post the clip, which garnered over half a million views in the first 10 minutes.

It features the duo making silly faces for the camera while hanging out together.

“I’m glad you were born,” Selena captioned it. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!)”

“Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring,” Selena added. “I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.”

