Seth Rogen Talk 'The Disaster Artist' & Deliever Hilarious 'Clear the Air' Sketch on 'Late Night'!

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 10:43 am

Seth Rogen made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (December 12) and dished all about his latest film The Disaster Artist, which just scored a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The 35-year-old actor revealed to host Seth that James Franco stayed in character as Tommy Wiseau while directing The Disaster Artist.

“He did stay in character the whole time we were making the movie as Tommy. He would speak in the Tommy voice and he was in prosthetic makeup while directing the movie,” Seth told Seth. “It’s probably the first time anyone’s directed a movie in character. And in the movie he’s directing a movie so it’s also weird. Yeah, it was really strange. I would warn everybody who came on set.”

Seth and Seth also come clean about everything they’ve done to each other, like Seth Rogen feeding Seth a meth brownie in a sketch called “Clear the Air” – Watch after the cut!


Seth Rogen Reveals James Franco Directed The Disaster Artist While in Character

Click inside to watch the rest of Seth Rogen’s appearance on Late Night…


Seth Rogen and Seth Clear the Air

Seth Rogen Talks The Room and Tommy Wiseau
