Sophia Bush Joins Sheryl Crow at Sandy Hook Remembrance Benefit

Sophia Bush steps out to attend the Sandy Hook Promise: 5 Year Remembrance Benefit on Tuesday night (December 12) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The 35-year-old former Chicago P.D. star looked pretty in a velvet black dress as she was joined at the event by performer Sheryl Crow and NFL football player Victor Cruz.

The event was held to celebrate the accomplishments the Sandy Hook Promise charity has made in gun violence prevention and mental health and wellness.

