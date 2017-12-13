SZA Performs 'Supermodel' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Just days after making her Saturday Night Live debut, SZA returned to late night as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (December 12)!

The five-time Grammy nominee hit the stage to perform “Supermodel” off her critically-acclaimed debut Ctrl, which is up for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

SZA is the female artist with the most nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.

This was SZA‘s third appearance on The Tonight Show this year alone, she performed “Love Galore” with Travis Scott in July and returned last month for “What Lovers Do” with Maroon 5.



SZA ‘Supermodel’ (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)