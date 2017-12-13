Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 2:25 pm

SZA Performs 'Supermodel' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

SZA Performs 'Supermodel' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Just days after making her Saturday Night Live debut, SZA returned to late night as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (December 12)!

The five-time Grammy nominee hit the stage to perform “Supermodel” off her critically-acclaimed debut Ctrl, which is up for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

SZA is the female artist with the most nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.

This was SZA‘s third appearance on The Tonight Show this year alone, she performed “Love Galore” with Travis Scott in July and returned last month for “What Lovers Do” with Maroon 5.


SZA ‘Supermodel’ (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Music, sza

