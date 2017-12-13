Tavis Smiley's Talk Show Suspended by PBS Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

PBS has suspended Tavis Smiley amid sexual misconduct allegations made against the show’s host and namesake, Tavis Smiley.

The network confirmed the news about the 53-year-old talk show host and author’s program on Wednesday (December 13) in a statement.

“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision,” PBS announced.

Tavis has hosted the half-hour interview program, which has received four NAACP Image Awards, since 2004.

Tavis has not yet issued a statement and representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more on the suspension, visit Variety.com.