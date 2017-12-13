Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Will Be Spending the Holidays Together (Report)

Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 3:06 pm

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn will be celebrating the holidays together this year!

The “Call It What You Want” singer, who turns 28 years old today, and the 26-year-old Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk actor are going stronger than ever, People reports.

“She has been more busy with work and traveling, but Joe continues to be supportive and great,” a source told the outlet.

Joe will also “travel with her as much as possible” when she goes on tour next year, the source continued, adding “Taylor is still very happy with him.”

While Taylor performed at the Jingle Bell Ball over the weekend in London, England, Joe reportedly “taped her on stage and seemed very excited. Taylor was very energetic and happy.”

Taylor and Joe slow-danced,” the onlooker said with regards to their sweet PDA. “You could tell they had a great night.”
