Taylor Swift Drops 'Reputation' Tour Trailer on 28th Birthday - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is ringing in her 28th birthday by releasing the trailer for her upcoming Reputation Tour!

The entertainer debuted the 30-second clip on Wednesday (December 13).

It features shots from her Reputation music videos “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” as well as footage from from her Super Saturday Night performance before the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Tickets for Taylor’s highly anticipated tour are also on sale today. It kicks off in the spring of 2018 with 33 stops in North America. (See the full list of tour dates here.)

Watch the trailer below!



Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour – Trailer