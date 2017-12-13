Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 3:47 pm

Taylor Swift Drops 'Reputation' Tour Trailer on 28th Birthday - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Drops 'Reputation' Tour Trailer on 28th Birthday - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is ringing in her 28th birthday by releasing the trailer for her upcoming Reputation Tour!

The entertainer debuted the 30-second clip on Wednesday (December 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

It features shots from her Reputation music videos “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” as well as footage from from her Super Saturday Night performance before the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Tickets for Taylor’s highly anticipated tour are also on sale today. It kicks off in the spring of 2018 with 33 stops in North America. (See the full list of tour dates here.)

Watch the trailer below!


Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour – Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Taylor Swift
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr