SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 9:50 am

'The 15:17 to Paris' Trailer Features Real-Life Heroes - Watch Now!

The first trailer for The 15:17 to Paris has just debuted!

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris—an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

The film actually stars the three real-life heroes involved in thwarting the attack – Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone. Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, and Tony Hale also star in the Clint Eastwood-directed film. The movie hits theaters on February 9.
