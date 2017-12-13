Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 12:53 pm

Tiffany Haddish Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's Twitter Spree About Her 'Girls Trip' Snub

Tiffany Haddish Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's Twitter Spree About Her 'Girls Trip' Snub

Tiffany Haddish sent out a tweet in response to her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Twitter rant yesterday.

If you missed it, Jada called out the Golden Globes for snubbing Tiffany in Girls Trip, and for refusing to even screen the film or consider it a contender.

“Thank all of y’all for your love and support, I don’t know or care much about snubs because I’m not nasty like that!! But I love my girl Jada and I love all of you!,” Tiffany tweeted in response.

  • Casey C

    love the subtle shade on Jada.

  • Maria M.

    Films like Girls Trip don’t get nominated for awards. It’s nothing personal. Jada is delusional if she thinks the same film with white cast would get any nominations. It’s a sex comedy.