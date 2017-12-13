Tom Hanks On Working with Meryl Streep in 'The Post': 'You're Expecting French Horns Before She Enters'

Tom Hanks made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (December 12), and took the opportunity to playfully joke about what it’s like to work with his co-star Meryl Streep.

“You mean, can I just say, ‘high-maintenance Meryl Streep?’” the 61-year-old actor joked before Stephen asked, “Oh, really? Diva?”

“Look, the shoes alone, man,” Tom added. “No, I am so joking. You know what’s scary about Meryl? She comes in and does it just like everybody else does. You’re expecting French horns before she enters the stage.”

Tom also told a story about how Meryl was upset with him for not filling her in on a key part of working with the film’s director, Steven Spielberg: “He doesn’t rehearse. He just wants to figure it out as he goes along. He’s almost like a guerilla filmmaker. He has the set, he has the space and he wants to fill it with something he hasn’t imagined before. I don’t mean to [say] that he’s not prepared — he’s the most prepared man in the world.”



Tom Hanks Discusses ‘The Post,’ Freedom Of The Press In 2017

Click inside to watch the rest of Tom Hanks’ appearance on The Late Show…



Tom Hanks And Stephen Argue Christmas Tree Technique



Tom Hanks Has 17 Short Stories From His Acting Days