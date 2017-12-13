Toni Garrn, Shanina Shaik & More Celebrate 'CR Fashion Book' 2018 Calender in NYC!

Toni Garrn strikes a pose while attending the launch of CR Fashion Book’s CR Girls 2018 Calendar with Technogym on Tuesday evening (December 12) at Spring Place in New York City.

The 25-year-old model was joined by Shanina Shaik, Hailey Clauson, Danielle Herrington, Matthew Noszka, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Carlotta Kohl, Kenneth Cole, and Carine Roitfeld herself.

Carine Roitfeld‘s first calendar, CR Girls 2018 with Technogym, features appearances from Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, Joan Smalls and more.

All proceeds from the sale of the calendar benefit the Special Olympics, the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with disabilities.