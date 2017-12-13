Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Music Star in 2017? Vote Now!

Every December, we here at JustJared.com release the list of the most popular musicians and entertainers of the past year on the website.

We figure out who was the most popular by compiling data and calculating a number of factors, including pageviews/hits from readers, comments, and social media interaction. The number of posts on each celeb during the year is also a factor. Data was calculated through December 11.

This year, we’re asking Just Jared readers to guess who you think was the most popular entertainer on our site in 2017. We’ll reveal the fan chosen answer, as well as our statistical answer, one week from today on Wednesday (December 20) at noon ET. Each entertainer in the poll below has made the top 25, but who is number one?!

Be sure to vote in our most popular actor poll as well!