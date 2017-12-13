Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 9:05 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 12 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 12 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (December 13) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “The Survivor Devil,” found the remaining six players competing to make it into the final five for season 35. Get the full recap and find out who was voted off below!

Who went home during tonight’s Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

Ben played his idol, handing it into to Jeff Probst and announcing “I’m in the final five.” The remaining players were forced to change up their strategy, and the majority vote ended up going against Ashley.

Ashley Voted Out

