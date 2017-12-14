Adele & Carey Mulligan Pay Tribute to Grenfell Tower Fire Victims at Memorial Service

Adele is spotted making her way out of St Paul’s Cathedral after attending the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service held on Thursday morning (December 14) in London, England.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning singer was reportedly fighting back tears throughout the service, where she was joined by her good friend Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford in the 1,500-strong congregation to remember all those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Also among the mourners were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Following the tragic blaze in June, Adele made an appearance at Grenfell less than 24 hours after the fire swept through the tower block in just 15 minutes when a faulty fridge exploded, where nobody on its top three floors survived.