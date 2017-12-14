Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Join Usher at Ripple of Hope Awards Dinner

Alec Baldwin is joined by his pregnant wife Hilaria as they arrive at the Ripple of Hope Awards Dinner hosted by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City.

The 59-year-old actor looked handsome in a charcoal suit while his 33-year-old wife dressed her growing baby bump in a black lace dress for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alec Baldwin

Other stars at the event included Usher, Alfre Woodward, Keegan-Michael Key and fiancee Elisa Pugliese, along with Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Crow.

FYI: Hilaria is wearing a Carmen Marc Valvo dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…