Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 2:36 pm

Alison Brie Gushes About Meryl Streep & 'Glow' Golden Globe Nominations on 'Tonight Show'!

Alison Brie Gushes About Meryl Streep & 'Glow' Golden Globe Nominations on 'Tonight Show'!

Alison Brie made an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (December 13) and talked all about her Golden Globes nomination for her hit Netflix series GLOW!

“I’m so excited about it,” the 34-year-old actress told Jimmy about scoring a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination. “I love working on the show so much and all the women I work with are so amazingly supportive. I just leave it all on the floor for this show so it’s so exciting.”

Alison also dishes on what it was like filming Steven Spielberg‘s The Post with Meryl “f***ing” Streep.

“It’s still like a surreal fever dream that it happened,” Alison expressed, adding that Meryl was “obviously totally incredible, and so gracious and wonderful.”


Alison Brie’s GLOW Co-Stars Freaked Out Over Her Golden Globe Nom

FYI: Alison is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit, Jimmy Choo shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
alison brie gushes about meryl streep glow golden globe nominations 01
alison brie gushes about meryl streep glow golden globe nominations 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Alison Brie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr