Alison Brie Gushes About Meryl Streep & 'Glow' Golden Globe Nominations on 'Tonight Show'!

Alison Brie made an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (December 13) and talked all about her Golden Globes nomination for her hit Netflix series GLOW!

“I’m so excited about it,” the 34-year-old actress told Jimmy about scoring a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination. “I love working on the show so much and all the women I work with are so amazingly supportive. I just leave it all on the floor for this show so it’s so exciting.”

Alison also dishes on what it was like filming Steven Spielberg‘s The Post with Meryl “f***ing” Streep.

“It’s still like a surreal fever dream that it happened,” Alison expressed, adding that Meryl was “obviously totally incredible, and so gracious and wonderful.”



