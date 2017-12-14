Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry &amp; Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 10:39 pm

Alison Brie Says It Was 'Special' to Make a Movie with Husband Dave Franco!

Alison Brie Says It Was 'Special' to Make a Movie with Husband Dave Franco!

Alison Brie is opening up about getting to work with her husband Dave Franco on their new movie The Disaster Artist, which is in theaters now.

The 34-year-old actress, who also stars in the Netflix series G.L.O.W. and in the new movie The Post, is on the cover of The Edit‘s new issue.

“[Dave and I] spent the first few years of our relationship on opposite sides of the world, because I was shooting TV shows that were based here [in LA], and he was shooting movies that were in Berlin, London, places like that. It was kind of great, because on my breaks I could travel the world, but it’s hard to be apart from your partner, so to shoot this with him and James was very special,” she told the mag.

For more from Alison, visit Net-a-Porter.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
alison brie the edit magazine 01
alison brie the edit magazine 02
alison brie the edit magazine 03

Photos: Txema Yeste
Posted to: Alison Brie, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr