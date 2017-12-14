Alison Brie Says It Was 'Special' to Make a Movie with Husband Dave Franco!

Alison Brie is opening up about getting to work with her husband Dave Franco on their new movie The Disaster Artist, which is in theaters now.

The 34-year-old actress, who also stars in the Netflix series G.L.O.W. and in the new movie The Post, is on the cover of The Edit‘s new issue.

“[Dave and I] spent the first few years of our relationship on opposite sides of the world, because I was shooting TV shows that were based here [in LA], and he was shooting movies that were in Berlin, London, places like that. It was kind of great, because on my breaks I could travel the world, but it’s hard to be apart from your partner, so to shoot this with him and James was very special,” she told the mag.

