Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 6:23 pm

Angelina Jolie Looks Radiant While Stepping Out in New York!

Angelina Jolie Looks Radiant While Stepping Out in New York!

Angelina Jolie shows off her radiant smile while stepping out of her car and into an office building on Thursday afternoon (December 14) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker was greeted by a large group of fans outside and she stopped to sign some autographs.

It’s an exciting week for Angelina as her movie First They Killed My Father, which she directed, just received a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language category. It also has been winning awards from several critics associations!
