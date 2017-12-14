Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father' Snubbed By Oscars

Angelina Jolie‘s critically acclaimed movie First They Killed My Father will not be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nine finalists for nominations in the category for the upcoming awards show.

First They Killed My Father, which was submitted as Cambodia’s entry, was left off the list, despite being considered a favorite and receiving a Golden Globe nomination this week.

Another favorite that was left off was France’s BPM.

The nine movies still being considered for one of the five slots are:

Chile, A Fantastic Woman, Sebastián Lelio, director

Germany, In the Fade, Fatih Akin, director

Hungary, On Body and Soul, Ildikó Enyedi, director

Israel, Foxtrot, Samuel Maoz, director

Lebanon, The Insult, Ziad Doueiri, director

Russia, Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev, director

Senegal, Félicité, Alain Gomis, director

South Africa, The Wound, John Trengove, director

Sweden, The Square, Ruben Östlund, director