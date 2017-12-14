Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry &amp; Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 9:00 pm

Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father' Snubbed By Oscars

Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father' Snubbed By Oscars

Angelina Jolie‘s critically acclaimed movie First They Killed My Father will not be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nine finalists for nominations in the category for the upcoming awards show.

First They Killed My Father, which was submitted as Cambodia’s entry, was left off the list, despite being considered a favorite and receiving a Golden Globe nomination this week.

Another favorite that was left off was France’s BPM.

Click inside to find out the nine movies in the running…

The nine movies still being considered for one of the five slots are:

Chile, A Fantastic Woman, Sebastián Lelio, director
Germany, In the Fade, Fatih Akin, director
Hungary, On Body and Soul, Ildikó Enyedi, director
Israel, Foxtrot, Samuel Maoz, director
Lebanon, The Insult, Ziad Doueiri, director
Russia, Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev, director
Senegal, Félicité, Alain Gomis, director
South Africa, The Wound, John Trengove, director
Sweden, The Square, Ruben Östlund, director
