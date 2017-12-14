Thu, 14 December 2017 at 5:42 pm
Big Brother's Jessica Graf Wears Sexy Dress for Dinner with Boyfriend Cody Nickson!
Hot couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson head into Craig’s restaurant for dinner on Wednesday night (December 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Jessica, 26, showed off a lot of skin in a sexy dress with a slit going up the side.
The couple is back in town after a trip to Cabo San Lucas.
Jessica posted the below photo of them in the ocean with the caption, “We’re only kids but we’re so in love + fighting against all odds.”
Make sure to check out photos from their hike a couple weeks ago!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline Posted to: Big Brother, Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf
Sponsored Links by ZergNet