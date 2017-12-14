Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 5:42 pm

Big Brother's Jessica Graf Wears Sexy Dress for Dinner with Boyfriend Cody Nickson!

Big Brother's Jessica Graf Wears Sexy Dress for Dinner with Boyfriend Cody Nickson!

Hot couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson head into Craig’s restaurant for dinner on Wednesday night (December 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jessica, 26, showed off a lot of skin in a sexy dress with a slit going up the side.

The couple is back in town after a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Jessica posted the below photo of them in the ocean with the caption, “We’re only kids but we’re so in love + fighting against all odds.”

Make sure to check out photos from their hike a couple weeks ago!

A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jessica graf wears sexy dress to dinner with cody nickson 01
jessica graf wears sexy dress to dinner with cody nickson 02
jessica graf wears sexy dress to dinner with cody nickson 03
jessica graf wears sexy dress to dinner with cody nickson 04
jessica graf wears sexy dress to dinner with cody nickson 05
jessica graf wears sexy dress to dinner with cody nickson 06
jessica graf wears sexy dress to dinner with cody nickson 07

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Big Brother, Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr
  • theluckiestgirlalive

    He’s already started writing tweets about wanting to go back to a normal life and how he doesn’t want to do any more TV. They won’t last much longer. This picture aptly explains why: they’re going out to dinner and she’s dressed up like she’s going to a Hollywood party and he looks like he just rolled out of bed. She needs to stop hanging all over him and tweeting about all the babies they’re going to have because in a few months she’s going to be single.

    ETA: That’s the dress she tweeted about last week that ripped as soon as she sat down.