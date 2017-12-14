Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Billboard Picks The Best Songs of 2017 - See Their Top 10!

Billboard Picks The Best Songs of 2017 - See Their Top 10!

Billboard has announced the best songs of 2017!

The long-running chart service revealed their Top 100 favorite songs of 2017 on Wednesday (December 13). The collection covers a wide range of genres and styles, ranging from Rihanna to Justin Bieber to BTS.

All of the picks were selected by the Billboard staff as their favorite.

Wondering which artist took the crown for this year? Check out the Top 10 below, and head to Billboard.com to see the full Top 100 picks.

10. Portugal. The Man, “Feel It Still”
9. The Weeknd, “I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)”
8. Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times”
7. J Balvin & Willy William, “Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)”
6. Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
5. Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Llif3″
4. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)”
3. Calvis Harris, “Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)”
2. Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
1. Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar”
